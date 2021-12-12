SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells $2,951,020.02 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $50.30 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

