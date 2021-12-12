Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,135 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.31 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

