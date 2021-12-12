Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,715 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $588,283,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $193,631,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

