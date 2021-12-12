Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.47 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,202 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

