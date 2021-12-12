Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.84 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

