Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,978 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

