Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 24,945 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $306.05 and a one year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.