Service Co. International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,692. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

