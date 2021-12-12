ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $661.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

