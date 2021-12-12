SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.35. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SFL by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SFL by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SFL by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in SFL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

