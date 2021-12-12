Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,497 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 222.6% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

