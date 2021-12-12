Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,958 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

NYSE USB opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

