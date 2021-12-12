Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $462,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $157.83 and a one year high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.34. The stock has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.