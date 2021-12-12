Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $603,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.