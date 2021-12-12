Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,392 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.