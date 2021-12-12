Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

