Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 1,133 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

