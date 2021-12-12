Simmons Bank Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 13,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 569,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

AMGN stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $224.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

