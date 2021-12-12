Simmons Bank Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

