Simmons Bank Sells 314 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $642.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

