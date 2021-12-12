Simmons Bank Sells 42,036 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,036 shares during the period. Simmons First National accounts for about 5.4% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned approximately 2.33% of Simmons First National worth $74,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

