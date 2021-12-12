Simmons Bank Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,753.73. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.