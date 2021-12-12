Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

TSLX stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

