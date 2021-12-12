SkinCoin Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $821,329.13 and $43,844.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.