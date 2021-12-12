Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

