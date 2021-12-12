Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Lessened by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $162.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

