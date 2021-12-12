SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $31.54

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.54, but opened at $32.67. SM Energy shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 6,364 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $588,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2,574.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

