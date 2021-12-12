Smartshare Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $348,664.67 and $9,105.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00082576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

