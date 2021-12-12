Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.49 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.81.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,171 shares of company stock worth $5,613,558. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

