Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 552.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,057,000 after buying an additional 473,276 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 118.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $371.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.24. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 805,567 shares of company stock worth $275,654,001. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.