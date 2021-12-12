Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $1.76 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

