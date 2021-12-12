Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.16. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$24.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

