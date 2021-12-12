Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE LUV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

