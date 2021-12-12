Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOVO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,870. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,045,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,278,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

