Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 25,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $81,235.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,726,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,122 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

