SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 137,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,446,000.

SPYX opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

