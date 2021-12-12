Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.38. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $152.20 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

