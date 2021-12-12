Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after acquiring an additional 43,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

