Spire Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

