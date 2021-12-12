Spire Wealth Management Has $851,000 Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 85.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

