Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $332.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average is $291.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

