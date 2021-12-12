Splintershards (SPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.38 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $104.38 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00019896 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011745 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

