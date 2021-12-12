Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.64. Sprinklr shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 8,278 shares trading hands.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

