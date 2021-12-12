Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

SPRB has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

SPRB opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

