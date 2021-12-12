Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

