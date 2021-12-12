SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2426 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. 886,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

