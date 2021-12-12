SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target Cut to 350.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from 370.00 to 350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.