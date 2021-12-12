St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

