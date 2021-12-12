Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Down 5.2%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.57. 26,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 395,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 104,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,644,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

