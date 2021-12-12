State Auto Financial Co. (STFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 28th

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

State Auto Financial has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn ($0.25) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -160.0%.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of STFC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.50. 48,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,417. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,306. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.